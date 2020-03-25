Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Flipkart, Amazon India's Pantry suspend operations temporarily

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:52 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Flipkart, Amazon India's Pantry suspend operations temporarily

Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon India's Pantry have been suspended temporarily as India entered a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. E-commerce platforms have seen a manifold growth in orders on their platforms in India over the past few weeks as people logged online to stock food and household items as well as office items such as routers and cables (for work from home) on concerns around spread of COVID-19 and restrictions in public movement that have now been enforced.

"Consequent to the order issued on March 24 by the Ministry of Home Affairs announcing a 21-day lockdown across India to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending our services," Flipkart said in a blogpost. The blog further said, "We will be back to serve you as soon as possible." Similarly, a note on Amazon India's Pantry web page said, "Dear customers, due to unforeseen circumstances, Amazon Pantry service is temporarily unavailable in your city. We will be back soon".

A Snapdeal spokesperson said the company is working region-wise to complete as many deliveries of essential goods to customers as possible as per local operating conditions. "We are also actively supporting central and state authorities to help streamline issues for e-commerce operations in order to effectively serve the needs of consumers," the spokesperson added.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against coronavirus. More than 500 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in India with 9 deaths. Amazon India had on Tuesday said it has temporarily stopped taking orders and disabled shipment of low-priority products as it focuses on delivery of essential items like household staples, hygiene and other high-priority products.

E-commerce players, including Amazon India and Milkbasket, have been facing disruption in delivery of even essential products to their customers. The government, however, in its notification has allowed delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce.

Industry watchers have said there is an urgent need for uniform classification of essential items across various states, and that instructions need to flow down clearly to the last mile, where the delivery agents are facing issues. Industry experts also flagged challenges around movement of delivery personnel and staff, as well as interstate movement of goods amid lockdown across the country.

Ananth Narayanan, chief executive officer and co-founder of Medlife, said one of its delivery personnel in Delhi was hit by the cops on the way back to the fulfilment centre. "In the process, he was injured and suffered bruises on his face and body. We now also have reports of similar incidents in Bengaluru," he added.

Narayanan said the indiscriminate use of force against personnel delivering items specifically exempted by the government during the shutdown, will disrupt services. "The essential services sector has to be free of harassment and violence. We request the state governments and concerned authorities to ensure that strict instructions are given to the police to permit delivery personnel with valid documentation perform their duties in these times of crisis," he said. Some e-commerce players are also urging the government to expand the scope of essential products beyond food items and medicines to include other products, like cable and routers that may be required for customers who are working from home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Novel coronavirus unlikely to disappear in summer, EU report

The new coronavirus is unlikely to disappear in summer, the European Union agency for disease control said on Wednesday, in a stark warning that the epidemic could continue when temperatures rise unless measures to hamper it are applied.The...

Most of my time now is spent in tracking updates on COVID-19, says Harbhajan

Sport is now the last thing on Harbhajan Singhs mind and as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the cricketer is spending time tracking updates on the unprecedented crisis and hoping that this too shall pass. Like all others, the...

Majority of Poles want presidential election postponed amid coronavirus - survey

Nearly three-quarters of Poles think a presidential election due on May 10 should be postponed, according to an opinion poll released on Wednesday, as Poland combats the coronavirus.The nationalist Law and Justice PiS government has closed ...

Coronavirus: 2 more test positive, total confirmed cases rises to 31 in Punjab

The number of coronavirus patients on Wednesday rose to 31 in Punjab with two persons contracting infection in the state, officials said. One person, who had no travel history, tested positive in Ludhiana, according to media bulletin issued...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020