India's crude steel output grows 1.5 pc to 9.56 mn tonnes in Feb: worldsteel

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:05 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:05 IST
India's crude steel output increased by 1.5 per cent to 9.56 million tonnes (MT) in February this year, according to global industry body worldsteel. The country had produced 9.42 MT steel in the same month a year ago, World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in its latest report.

Global crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the association was 143.29 MT in February 2020, a rise of 5.4 per cent, compared to 154.46 MT in May 2018, it said. India produced 9.56 MT of crude steel in February 2020, up 1.5 per cent from February 2019, the report said.

Global giant China -- which was impacted by outbreak of deadly coronavirus -- has registered a rise of 5 per cent in its output at 74.77 MT as against 71.23 MT in February 2019. Japan produced 7.916 MT of crude steel in February 2020, up 2.2 per cent from 7.745 MT in February 2019.

The US produced 7.168 MT of crude steel in May 2020, a 3 per cent increase as against 6.956 MT in February 2019. In the EU, Italy produced 2.046 MT of crude steel in February 2020, France produced 1.232 MT of metal.

In February, while Brazil's production was at 2.704 MT, Turkey and Ukraine produced 2.851 MT and 1.709 MT, respectively..

