BRIEF-Swiss Finance Minister says measures will stay in place as long as needed
* SWISS NATIONAL BANK CHAIRMAN JORDAN SAYS IS CONVINCED BANKS WILL USE FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO HELP THE ECONOMY, NOT FOR DIVIDENDS OR SHARE BUYBACKS
* FINMA'S BRANSON SAYS WELCOMES BANKS' DECISION TO HALT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMMES, ALSO RECOMMENDS TO DELAY DIVIDEND PAYMENTS * SWISS FINANCE MINISTER SAYS IF SITUATION DOESN'T IMPROVE, WE'LL HAVE TO KEEP MEASURES IN PLACE AS LONG AS NEEDED
* SWISS FINANCE MINISTER SAYS BANKS ARE NOT GOING TO EARN MONEY WITH THESE EMERGENCY LOANS, RATHER THE OPPOSITE * FINMA'S BRANSON SAYS REAL ESTATE MARKET WILL COOL DOWN
