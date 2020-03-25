KPTL shuts down all offices, plants across India after virus outbreak

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Wednesday said that it has closed all its offices, sites and plants across the country in view of COVID-19 outbreak. However the company would run its Biomass Power Generation Plants at Uniara and Padampur, in the State of Rajasthan. The Ministry of Home affairs has issued an order for containment of COVID-19 in the country directing locking down the entire country for a period of 21 days from 25th March, 2020.

"We would like to inform that the company, being a responsible corporate, has closed all its offices, plants (except Biomass Power Generation Plants at Uniara and Padampur, in the State of Rajasthan) and project sites across the country," it said in a statement. The duration of such lockdown will depend upon the further directives issued / to be issued by the respective authorities in this regard, it said. The company will continue to assess the situation and will consider resumption of its business operations, as per the directives issued/to be issued by the concerned authorities, at an appropriate time, KPTL added. "The uncertainty around the situation makes it difficult to ascertain the exact impact of closure at this point of time. As already informed, our employees are working from home, as per the directives issued from time to time," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.