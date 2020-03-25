Left Menu
Govt sets up emergency control room to monitor production, supply of medical textiles

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:21 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:21 IST
The Textiles Ministry on Wednesday said it has set up an emergency control room to monitor the production and supply of medical textiles including N-95 masks, body coveralls and meltblown fabric

The move comes amid the coronavirus outbreak which has led to a sharp spike in the demand for these products

The emergency control office will work under the supervision of P K Kataria, Special Secretary. Three field level officers have also been appointed to take stock of the situation from the ground level. "Anyone having any problem relating to the supply of medical textiles (N-95 mask and body coveralls) may contact these officers, " an official statement said.

