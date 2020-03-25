Left Menu
Syndicate Bank to give special paid leaves to disabled, pregnant employees

Syndicate Bank to give special paid leaves to disabled, pregnant employees
State-owned Syndicate Bank will provide special paid leaves to its physically disabled and pregnant employees as the world grapples with the deadly coronavirus disease which has forced people to stay indoors. "As an employee friendly meaure during the crisis, in @syndicatebank, all physically challenged, visually impaired and pregnant employees have been allowed special leave with pay till further orders. #syndians, Please stay safe and maintain social distance," the bank's MD and CEO Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said in a tweet.

Also, he said the bank has decided to stop calls and visits to customers for loan recovery till further orders. "Customers coming voluntarily or repayment or OTS will be serviced in the normal manner," he tweeted.

Syndicate Bank in a statement said despite the impact of Covid-19 and minimal staff availability it is undertaking essential services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and government transactions from March 23 untill further orders. It also urged customers to use digital channels of the bank to undertake necesary transactions.

