Fullers360 to provide free ferry services during COVID-19 lockdown

Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne says that the business recognizes the role it plays in helping transport essential service passengers during this time, and in particular providing access to and from Waiheke Island, Auckland’s largest suburb.

Fullers360 will continue to transport essential items and support St. John with their emergency care transport to Waiheke. Image Credit: Pixabay

Fullers360 ferry services will continue with a reduced alternative timetable as an essential service and will provide free services across all of its networks during the level four lockdown period.

These measures will be in place from the morning of Thursday 26 March to support those who require transport as an essential service.

"We acknowledge that our services are imperative for the Waiheke community to travel to and from Auckland, and we will continue to coordinate with Auckland Transport, Waiheke Local Board and other key stakeholders to ensure that any major updates are clearly communicated to our Waiheke customers."

Fullers360 will continue to transport essential items and support St. John with their emergency care transport to Waiheke.

Fullers360 timetable will be reduced during the level four lockdown with hourly sailings provided from 6 AM during weekdays for Waiheke. Fullers360 is updating its schedules on its website and will send travel alerts to its customers to inform them of the changes.

The reduction in the timetable will give our crew the best opportunity to keep safe while also providing regularity and frequency for those who need to use Fullers360 for essential travel," says Horne.

Like all public transport services, Fullers360 ferry services will only be available for those working in essential services, for medical reasons, to access essential services and to move essential goods.

Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne is asking all passengers to play their part and only use public transport if necessary, to travel to essential work or access essential services.

