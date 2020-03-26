Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air cargo bottlenecks can put lives at risk, urgent govt action required: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and its members have renewed their call to governments to take urgent measures to ensure that vital air cargo supply lines remain open, efficient and effective.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 10:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 10:48 IST
Air cargo bottlenecks can put lives at risk, urgent govt action required: IATA
All governments need to step up to keep global supply chains open. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and its members have renewed their call to governments to take urgent measures to ensure that vital air cargo supply lines remain open, efficient and effective. "Air cargo is a vital partner in the global fight against COVID-19. But we are still seeing examples of cargo flights filled with life-saving medical supplies and equipment grounded due to cumbersome and bureaucratic processes to secure slots and operating permits," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

"These delays are endangering lives. All governments need to step up to keep global supply chains open," he said in a statement. The COVID-19 crisis has seen almost the entire world-wide passenger aircraft fleet grounded, a fleet which normally transports almost half of total air cargo shipments.

IATA said airlines are scrambling to meet the gap between cargo demand and available lift by all means possible, including re-introducing freighter services and using passenger aircraft for cargo operations. To support these efforts, governments need to remove key obstacles by introducing fast track procedures for overflight and landing permits for cargo operations, particularly in key manufacturing hubs in Asia -- China, South Korea and Japan -- in response to the increased number of cargo charters replacing withdrawn passenger operations.

Crew members who do not interact with the public from 14-day quarantine requirements should be exempted to ensure cargo supply chains are maintained. Authorities must support temporary traffic rights for cargo operations where restrictions may apply and remove economic impediments like overflight charges, parking fees and slot restrictions to support air cargo operations during these unprecedented times.

Governments must also remove operating hour curfews for cargo flights to facilitate the most flexible global air cargo network operations. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reiterated the importance of air cargo in the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Around the world, the frontline health workers who fight against COVID-19 need to be continuously supplied with necessary medical equipment and protective material," said Paul Molinaro, Chief of Operations Support and Logistics at WHO. "It is our collective duty to keep these supply lines open by continuing air cargo operations. The scale-down of air passenger flow is seriously hurting our scheduled freight operations," he said.

"We call on airline companies and governments to join the global effort to ensure dedicated freight capacity continues to operate on previously high volume passenger routes that are now closed down," said Molinaro. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

China's factories reopen, only to fire workers as virus shreds global trade

Shi Xiaomin, who used to export suits and blazers by the thousands to South Korea, the Netherlands and the United States, was luckier than many other Chinese factory owners. When his factory in the eastern city of Wenzhou reopened last mont...

Coronavirus lockdown: Centre, state govts must provide relief package for poor

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday asked the central and state governments to provide relief package for the poor and daily wage earners hit by the 21-day coronavirus lockdownIn a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said...

Lockdown lifted, but exodus from Chinese city hindered by new coronavirus test rule

Residents of Chinas Xianning city eager to travel after a two-month lockdown faced an unexpected hurdle only hours after the borders were opened -- they needed to pass a new rapid detection test to show they didnt have the coronavirus.Dozen...

Japan to set up coronavirus task force; no emergency now

Japan will set up a new coronavirus taskforce, the government said on Thursday, as it warned of a high risk of a widespread of the virus but the economy minister said the government was not thinking of declaring a state of emergency now. Ja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020