Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 retreats after strongest two-day surge ever

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:53 IST
FTSE 100 retreats after strongest two-day surge ever

London stock markets fell on Thursday after staging a robust recovery in the past two days as investors feared the incoming economic data will cement their worries of a sharp economic slump as the coronavirus crisis hits the entire world. After posting the biggest two-day percentage gain since the blue-chip index was launched in 1984, it dropped 2.6% as heavyweights such as British American Tobacco, Ferguson and Prudential traded without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out.

Data showed British retail sales failed to grow at all in February, even before shops shuttered due to the lockdown. All eyes will turn to the U.S. jobless claims report, which many fear will be one of the worst in history. Among other stocks, aerospace engineer Senior Plc gained 8.7% as it took cost-cutting actions to save cash to deal with the expected impact of the coronavirus crisis, but suspended its 2020 outlook, scrapped dividend.

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone fell 2% after it warned of not meeting its profit and debt outlook due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Bill Burr to come back for 'The Mandalorian' S2

Actor-comedian Bill Burr will be returning for the second season of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian at Disney Plus. According to Deadline, the 51-year-old actor will reprise his role of Imperial sharpshooter-turned-mercenary Mayfi...

Rahul Gandhi urges release of Rs 2.66 cr from MPLAD fund to combat COVID-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday requested for an urgent release of Rs 2.66 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme MPLAD funds for the purchase of ventilators, testing kits, personal protection equipment ...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Tuesday. At around 730 pm on Tuesday, Pakistan started firing first with mortars and other small weapons along the LoC.The Indian army retaliated befitt...

Rajnath Singh urges Armed Forces to gear up preparedness to deal with COVID-19

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a review meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Defence MoD on the action plan of the Ministry to deal with the COVID-19 situation, here today. During the meeting, Raksha Mantri expressed appr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020