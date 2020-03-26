Canon's interchangeable-lens digital cameras maintain No.1 share global market

Canon Inc (Canon-CNA.com) is proud to announce that the company's interchangeable-lens digital cameras (DSLR and Mirrorless) have once again maintained the number one share of the global market for the 17th consecutive year [1] from 2003 to 2019.

Canon develops the key imaging system components featured in its EOS series of interchangeable lens cameras, CMOS image sensors, image processors and interchangeable lenses under the core concept of "Speed, Comfort, and High Image Quality." Putting together a wide-ranging product line-up. From high-performance flagship models that are highly trusted by professionals to entry-level models that allow users to enjoy high-image-quality shooting with easy operation. Canon continues to support the diverse needs of its customers around the world.

During the dawn of DSLR cameras, Canon introduced its breakthrough EOS 300D in September 2003. This groundbreaking camera was competitively priced and featured a compact, lightweight design, captured the top share of the global market and set the stage for growth in the DSLR category. Since then, Canon has continued to launch a range of groundbreaking products, including the professional-model EOS-1D series and the EOS 5D series, which paved the way for digital SLR video recording.

Canon introduced new possibilities for photographic expression with the launch of the EOS R System in October 2018. Including such products as the EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera and RF lenses that fully leverage the company's optical technologies, the new products helped further expand the Canon EOS System.

In 2019, Canon launched a wide range of attractive products [2] including the EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera (March) and EOS 90D DSLR (September). In striving to further expand its line-up, Canon managed to secure the No. 1 share of the global market for the 17th consecutive year.

Canon is also currently developing the EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera, equipped with a newly developed full-frame CMOS sensor and featuring high-speed continuous shooting for still images and 8K video recording. What's more, the company is currently developing 9 RF lens models, including the RF100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, and plans to release them throughout the course of 2020.

Canon will continue to refine its diverse imaging technologies based on its core optical technology, to expand and create an even stronger EOS System for both DSLR and mirrorless cameras that opens-up new avenues of image capture to meet the needs of increasingly diverse users and to promote the spread of photo and video culture.

Issei Morimoto, Senior Vice President of Canon Imaging Technologies & Communications Group, Europe, Middle East & Africa, commented, "Maintaining the number one share of the global interchangeable-lens digital camera market is an achievement to celebrate and reinforces Canon's dominance and commitment within this prestigious category. With a market-leading product such as the EOS R5 still to come, it is essential we continue to demonstrate technical and optical innovation in all our products so that we provide excellence, reliability, and value to our customers across EMEA".

(With Inputs from APO)

