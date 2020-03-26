Left Menu
Ujjwala beneficiaries to get 3 free cylinders till June

Over 8 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries will be entitled to a total of three 14.2-kg LPG cylinders for free between April to June, a move that will cost the government an estimated Rs 13,000 crore. The free cooking gas cylinders was part of the package announced by the Finance Minister to deal with the economic impact of the lockdown imposed to curb spread of coronavirus.

Welcoming the relief package, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the move was an example of responsive governance in challenging times. "The relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore will help the nation deal with disruptions from the Covid-19 outbreak," he said in a statement. "Comprehensive measures announced today, will mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the rural and urban poor, farmers, health workers, migrant workers, divyangs, senior citizens and other vulnerable sections of the society." Pradhan said that measures such as cash transfer, insurance cover, ensuring food security and the decision to provide free LPG cylinders for 3 months to all the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will give relief to millions of poor and ensure that no one in the country goes hungry.

"We are in this together, we will fight this invisible enemy and emerge victorious. Our Government is taking all necessary measures to minimise any negative impact on our economy and society," he said. The government had given out over 8 crore free cooking gas connections to poor women particularly in the rural area since the launch of the Ujjwala scheme in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

