US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open as jobless claims raise hopes of more stimulus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:11 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open as jobless claims raise hopes of more stimulus

Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, building on a two-day rally, as investors bet on more stimulus measures after the U.S. jobless claims surged past 3 million last week, underscoring the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.83 points, or 1.26%, at the open to 21,468.38. The S&P 500 opened higher by 25.73 points, or 1.04%, at 2,501.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 77.91 points, or 1.06%, to 7,462.21 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

