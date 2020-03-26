Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi police withdraws order allowing online retail firms to re-start services

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:12 IST
Delhi police withdraws order allowing online retail firms to re-start services

Hours after allowing several online retail firms to re-start their delivery services, the Delhi police on Thursday withdrew its previous order with "immediate effect", officials said. The police had issued a statement directing its personnel to allow persons and vehicles engaged in essential services to operate in Delhi and listed names of retailers and online delivery services that should be allowed to function.

However, the order was withdrawn with immediate effect hours after it was issued, stating that the revised guidelines will be released and all traffic, picket and beat staff would be briefed accordingly. The police did not cite any reason for withdrawing its previous order, but a senior police official said essential supplies would continue and a uniform order across states would be issued soon.

This comes a day after the Delhi police held a meeting with representatives of e-commerce platforms to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods and services during the 21-day lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, 24Seven, Blue Dart, DTDC, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, BigBasket, MilkBaasket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, Snapdeal, Licious, Medlife, Pharmeasy, UrbanClap, Ninjacart, Honsa Conumer Pvt. Limited, Healthians Diagnostics, Delhivery Pvt Limited, Nutrimoo Milk Dairy, More Retail Limited, Easyday, Jabong, Myntra, Spencer's, Reliance Fresh, Jubilant Food Works, Foodpanda, Faaso's, Pizza Hut, Uber Eats, Needs Supermart Pvt Limited, 1MG, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Max-Path, Satvacart, Iifco and other e-commerce retailers and operators were allowed to function in the national capital, according the now-withdrawn order.

Police have set up a platform on WhatsApp for e-commerce websites to solve their issues and delivery agents were being issued passes for hassle-free movement. The government announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown since Wednesday, saying social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 649 on Wednesday. The death toll has reached 13, according to the Union Health Ministry. Delhi has reported 36 cases, with one death..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: CIL relaxes payment terms, reschedule e-auctions

To protect interests of its consumers, Coal India Ltd on Thursday said it has relaxed payment terms and directed the railways to defer loading of rakes for non-power buyers due to last-mile connectivity disruption following the nationwide l...

Coronavirus: Plea in HC for evacuation of students stranded in Bangladesh, hearing on Friday

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Centre to evacuate around 580 Indian medical students stranded in Bangladesh due to coronavirus pandemic. The plea sought direction to the Ministry of External Af...

Jamia professor says he 'failed non-Muslim students', suspended

A controversial tweet by a Jamia Millia Islamia professor stating that he had failed 15 non-Muslim students in an exam led to a flurry of criticism, prompting the university to suspend him and order an inquiry against him on Thursday. Profe...

BOMECON

- BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RUPEES PER KILO 41200.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 43110.00PURE GOLD 99.9 43283.00NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020