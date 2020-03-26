Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndusInd Bank shares bounce back after 8-days of fall; jump 45 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:15 IST
IndusInd Bank shares bounce back after 8-days of fall; jump 45 pc

Shares of IndusInd Bank jumped a whopping 45 per cent on Thursday, bouncing back sharply after falling for the previous eight sessions. The scrip zoomed 45.07 per cent to close at Rs 436.95 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 50 per cent to Rs 451.80.

At the NSE, it rose sharply by 44.67 per cent to close at Rs 435.90. The scrip had fallen 62.53 per cent on the BSE in the previous eight trading sessions.

On Thursday, the scrip was the top gainer on both the key indices. In terms of volume, 26.80 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while 4.23 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE barometer closed the day 1,410.99 points or 4.94 per cent higher at 29,946.77. Other banks also gained, with Kotak Mahindra Bank rising 7.66 per cent, HDFC Bank zooming 6.76 per cent, HDFC rising 6.47 per cent, Axis Bank gaining 4.82 per cent, ICICI Bank moving 4.68 per cent up and State Bank of India rising 1.53 per cent.

Bank shares were hit hard in the recent market crash..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian government says employee may have tested positive for coronavirus

A Russian government employee who may have tested positive for coronavirus has been quarantined and all colleagues he came into contact with placed under observation, the government office said on Thursday.The government said it had sent hi...

Lockdown: CIL relaxes payment terms, reschedule e-auctions

To protect interests of its consumers, Coal India Ltd on Thursday said it has relaxed payment terms and directed the railways to defer loading of rakes for non-power buyers due to last-mile connectivity disruption following the nationwide l...

Coronavirus: Plea in HC for evacuation of students stranded in Bangladesh, hearing on Friday

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Centre to evacuate around 580 Indian medical students stranded in Bangladesh due to coronavirus pandemic. The plea sought direction to the Ministry of External Af...

Jamia professor says he 'failed non-Muslim students', suspended

A controversial tweet by a Jamia Millia Islamia professor stating that he had failed 15 non-Muslim students in an exam led to a flurry of criticism, prompting the university to suspend him and order an inquiry against him on Thursday. Profe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020