IndusInd Bank shares bounce back after 8-days of fall; jump 45 pc

Shares of IndusInd Bank jumped a whopping 45 per cent on Thursday, bouncing back sharply after falling for the previous eight sessions. The scrip zoomed 45.07 per cent to close at Rs 436.95 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 50 per cent to Rs 451.80.

At the NSE, it rose sharply by 44.67 per cent to close at Rs 435.90. The scrip had fallen 62.53 per cent on the BSE in the previous eight trading sessions.

On Thursday, the scrip was the top gainer on both the key indices. In terms of volume, 26.80 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while 4.23 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE barometer closed the day 1,410.99 points or 4.94 per cent higher at 29,946.77. Other banks also gained, with Kotak Mahindra Bank rising 7.66 per cent, HDFC Bank zooming 6.76 per cent, HDFC rising 6.47 per cent, Axis Bank gaining 4.82 per cent, ICICI Bank moving 4.68 per cent up and State Bank of India rising 1.53 per cent.

Bank shares were hit hard in the recent market crash..

