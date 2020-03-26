United Spirits shuts down manufacturing operations in India amid lockdown

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits on Thursday said it has shut down its manufacturing units amidst the coronavirus lockdown, declared the government. According to the company, it is not possible to make an assessment of the financial impact of this currently.

"In compliance with the nationwide lockdown announced by the Honourable Prime Minister on March 24, 2020, all the offices and manufacturing units of the Company will remain closed," said USL in a regulatory filing. It further said: ”This shutdown will stay in effect until April 14, 2020, subject to further directives issued by the respective government authorities and the company’s assessment of the prevailing situation." Earlier this week, Diageo had announced to produce around 300,000 litres of bulk hand sanitiser across 15 manufacturing units for use by public healthcare workers and donate 500,000 litres ENA to the sanitiser industry to enable the production of more than two million units (250 ml each) of hand sanitisers. The company will also support the hospitality sector with a Rs 3 crore healthcare cover to bartenders and donate approximately 150,000 masks to five state's public health departments. "With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in India over the past few days, the company has been closely monitoring the situation and managing its operations while taking necessary preventive measures," the company said.

