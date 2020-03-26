Left Menu
Deeply concerned with 'inappropriate' social media post on coronavirus; probing the matter: Infosys

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:00 IST
Infosys on Thursday said it is deeply concerned with an "inappropriate post" on social media related to the coronavirus outbreak being attributed to a company employee, and vowed to take necessary action based on its investigation. The company also said it would assist any independent investigation into the matter.

The IT major's comments came after an individual, who claims to be an employee of Infosys, posted an inappropriate content that triggered an outrage on microblogging site Twitter. "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus," the individual said in a social media post. A screenshot of the post made its way to Twitter.

In a tweet from its official handle, Infosys said, "We are deeply concerned with an inappropriate post being attributed to an Infosys employee. We strongly reaffirm our commitment to responsible social-sharing". Further, the company said its preliminary enquiry, and discussions with its employee "suggest that this could be a case of a mistaken identity".

"However, given the seriousness with which we take such matters, we are investigating this further and will also assist with any independent investigation. The company would take appropriate action based on its investigation," it noted. The deadly coronavirus infection, which started in China and has spread to many parts of the world, including Europe and the US, has infected more than 650 people in India. So far, it has claimed 13 lives in India.

