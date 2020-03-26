Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on $2 trillion stimulus Wall St rally; dollar takes a hit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:05 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on $2 trillion stimulus Wall St rally; dollar takes a hit

A Wall Street rally powered global gains in stocks on Thursday despite a record number of new unemployment filings in the United States, as traders focused on the unanimous passage of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate and the possibility that there is more stimulus to come.

The legislation is intended to flood the country with cash in a bid to stem the crushing impact the epidemic has already had on the world's largest economy. Nearly 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits over the past week, eclipsing the previous record of 695,000 set in 1982. The bill is heading for the House of Representatives for a vote on Friday. "In less than two weeks, we have moved from full employment to a number of job destruction we have never experienced in a period of peace," wrote Christopher Dembik, head of macro analysis at Saxo Bank.

Earlier on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is likely in recession already but that reopening businesses should be dictated by the control of the virus' spread, in contrast to the urging by some of President Donald Trump’s advisers for a faster reopening. The president himself has said he wants the economy to be “roaring” by Easter, in a little over two weeks. Mnuchin said the central bank would lend "aggressively" to ensure the economy can withstand the sudden sharp drop in activity, with an expected $424 billion commitment from the U.S. Treasury to cover any losses, allowing the Fed to unleash perhaps $4 trillion for credit to "Main Street."

The astronomical number of jobless filings left some wondering if the stimulus package, despite its size, would be enough. "If these numbers continue for three or four weeks, there will be demand for more fiscal support," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

She said the stock market reaction would suggest "that market participants expect a larger stimulus package or fiscal package from the government than the $2 trillion that has been agreed upon." The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,115.19 points, or 5.26%, to 22,315.74, the S&P 500 gained 118.5 points, or 4.79%, to 2,594.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 303.84 points, or 4.11%, to 7,688.13.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.66% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 3.56%. Global markets have lost about a quarter of their value in the last six weeks of virus-driven selling.

While markets have found a measure of sustenance as governments and central banks launch unprecedented support measures, investors have struggled to work out how bad the coronavirus impact would be. "No-one is sure how long things are going to be locked down for, how wide the virus will spread in the U.S., what the death toll and hit on the economy will look like," said Salman Baig, portfolio manager at Unigestion.

The combination of the massive jobless claims and stimulus dragged the dollar lower. The dollar index fell 1.222%, with the euro up 1.19% to $1.101.

The Japanese yen strengthened 1.52% versus the greenback at 109.57 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2075, up 1.60% on the day. “Although the latest Fed measures have helped calm markets, as long as the COVID-19 crisis continues and the world economy is effectively in lockdown, we would expect markets to remain in turmoil,” foreign exchange analysts at Bank of America said in a report on Thursday.

The softer greenback buoyed emerging market currencies, with MSCI's index touching a one-week high. Oil fell as fears of plunging demand outweighed expectations of support from the U.S. stimulus.

U.S. crude recently fell 4.08% to $23.49 per barrel and Brent was recently at $27.16, down 0.84% on the day. Prices on U.S. Treasury bonds rose but yields traded relatively tightly and within the week's range, suggesting the market had already priced in expectations for abysmal data.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 14/32 in price to yield 0.8128%, from 0.856% late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond last rose 43/32 in price to yield 1.37%, from 1.421% late on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

New York says hospitals overwhelmed under almost any coronavirus scenario

New York states hospitals will be overwhelmed under almost any realistic scenario in the coronavirus outbreak and authorities are adding capacity wherever possible to meet soaring demand, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. The need for...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. UK Sport hopeful government extends funding for Games in 2021UK Sport chair Katherine Grainger has said the organization will hold discussions with the government on extending Team GBs c...

How many Americans have coronavirus? New Reuters poll might offer a hint

The official count of coronavirus infections in the United States sits at about 70,000 cases, but a chronic shortage of tests means only a fraction of the people infected are being counted. So how can we know how many Americans actually mig...

Difficult times for rickshaw pullers in Delhi amid nationwide lockdown

The 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus has left many in crisis and without a source of income in the national capital. Reghu Das, a rickshaw puller who hails from West Bengals Uttar Bilaspur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020