Govt package to help vulnerable, poor sections of society: ITC chairman

Conglomerate ITC lauded the initiative announced by the government on Thursday saying that it would help the “vulnerable and poor sections of society” amidst the lockdown of the country. Terming the steps announced by the government as “timely measures”, ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri said it will go a “long way” in providing support to farmers, daily wage earners, SHG women and poor senior citizens during such an unprecedented situation.

The government on Thursday announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Yojana to protect the poor from the economic impact of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The relief package includes direct benefit cash transfers, free LPG, grains and pulses for the poor while the middle class would be able to withdraw funds from their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) account.

“These measures will greatly benefit the most vulnerable and poor sections of society during these challenging times,” said Puri. He further said: "Following the Prime Minister’s announcement earlier of a comprehensive fund for treating Coronavirus patients and strengthening medical infrastructure to fight this endemic, these timely measures and relief packages announced by the Government today will go a long way in providing support to farmers, daily wage earners, SHG women and poor senior citizens during such an unprecedented situation.” On Tuesday this week, the government had announced three weeks lockdown of the nation to prevent spread of Coronavirus in the country.

According to the latest health ministry updates, death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 16 in India and number of total infected cases soar to 694..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.