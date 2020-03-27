Left Menu
RBI cuts repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4 pc; slashes CRR by 100 bps

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 10:41 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cut benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent to deal with the hardship caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The central bank also reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) of all banks by 100 basis points to 3 per cent with effect from March 28 for 1 year.

RBI will maintain accommodative stance, Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing decisions of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). "MPC voted for sizeable reduction in interest rate," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

