India Inc applauds robust liquidity infusion steps by RBI

Industry bodies and market experts on Friday complimented the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the decision to reduce repo rate by 75 basis points and introduce a host of other measures to boost liquidity the financial system on account of COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdown.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 13:18 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 13:18 IST
The RBI says all instruments are on the table to protect the economy. Image Credit: ANI

Industry bodies and market experts on Friday complimented the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the decision to reduce repo rate by 75 basis points and introduce a host of other measures to boost liquidity the financial system on account of COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdown. "These steps will infuse fresh liquidity of Rs 3.74 lakh crore into the system by unleashing a staunch arsenal support," said Niranjan Hiranandani, President of ASSOCHAM and National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

"In the crucial time when Indian economy is battling an exponential contagion, a fresh liquidity pumped in the system will certainly help to mitigate the stressed cash flow and debt pressure in the economic system," he said in a statement. Hiranandani said the reverse repo rate cut by 90 basis point now stands at 4 per cent now, which should compel banks to lend more to all the adversely hit sectors.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the substantial reduction in cash reserve ratio will help banks to reduce their lending rates and aid monetary transmission. "The increase in corridor between repo and reverse repo rates will discourage banks from parking money with the RBI," he said.

Given that the current lockdown is expected to have a negative impact on the cash flows of companies, the moratorium on repayments of term loans for a period of thee months will help companies tide over this period. "However, CII would urge that this period be extended further in case the impact of the virus outbreak lasts longer than expected," said Banerjee adding the RBI governor did well to provide the assurance that all instruments are on the table to protect the economy and the financial system from either an excessive downturn or volatility.

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management, said the RBI announcement is inclusive of all the possible actions from a monetary policy perspective. "The measures have addressed all the fundamental issues in a comprehensive manner using both conventional measures like cut in the repo rate to the tune of 75 basis points and the cash reserve ratio cut of 100 basis points," he said.

Thomas said the relief given on repayments in term loans is a very timely action and will serve to remove a lot of stress which a large number of borrowers may face in the coming days. "This is a direct and targeted approach to a fluid situation in the face of an uncertain inflation and growth trajectory. This scaffolds the positive impact of the fiscal measures and strengthens our response to the adverse economic impact of the pandemic," he added.

