MAHE Honored with Prestigious CII Industry-Academia Partnership Award

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) received the CII Industry–Academia Partnership Award in the Platinum Category at the summit in New Delhi. This recognition highlights MAHE's strong collaborations in research and innovation. The summit focused on enhancing partnerships among academia, industry, and government for national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), recognized as an Institution of Eminence, was honored with the Platinum Category CII Industry–Academia Partnership Award during the summit on December 5, 2025, in New Delhi. This esteemed accolade was presented to Dr. Harish Kumar S, Director – Corporate Relations, who accepted it on behalf of MAHE.

The summit, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), gathered prominent figures from industry, academia, government, startups, and technology sectors. It served as a pivotal platform for dialogue among science leaders, business pioneers, policymakers, and entrepreneurs, aiming to bolster partnerships and innovation.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, expressed pride in receiving this award, which underscores their commitment to innovation and collaboration. MAHE continues to forge impactful industry connections, driving research, technology development, and academic engagement that contribute significantly to India's innovation landscape.

