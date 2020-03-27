Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE taking initiative to help stranded passengers at Dubai airport: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 14:28 IST
UAE taking initiative to help stranded passengers at Dubai airport: report

The UAE authorities are taking steps to help many stranded passengers, including 22 Indians, who were on transit at the Dubai airport when their home countries suddenly stopped all the inbound flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, a media report said on Friday. Dubai Airports issued a statement informing that airlines and embassies are now working to send the stranded passengers, some of them since March 18, to their home countries, the Khaleej Times reported.

"Passengers who are stranded at Dubai International because of the cancellation of their onward flights are being assisted by Dubai Airports' staff by referring them to their airlines and embassies who are working to repatriate them to their home countries," the statement said. Several countries halted all the inbound flights since early this month after the coronavirus outbreak was declared pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

Like several nations, India announced a total lock down from March 25 to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Some of the stranded passengers have been at the Dubai airport since March 18.

At the Dubai airport, passengers of other nationalities have also suffered a similar state since many countries have imposed such bans. Furthermore, UAE has closed all its airports since Monday. The Indian mission said it is presently working with the UAE government to make arrangements for the passengers as India has still not given permission to repatriate them.

"We don't have permission for repatriation of stranded Indian passengers. We are looking at what arrangements can be made for the passengers, and what they can be provided with, in coordination with the UAE government," said Vipul, Consul General of India to Dubai. Meanwhile, passengers at the airport said they are optimistic that the government of India will do something to help them.

The Indian passengers arrived from European destinations such as Lisbon, Budapest, Barcelona and at least 11 passengers arrived from Sydney, the report said. The number of COVID-19 cases across the globe has skyrocketed to 531,860 and a total of 24,057 people have died so far. At 85,653, the US now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, surpassing China and Italy. Nearly 1300 people have died in the US due to the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-S.Africa struggles to adapt to lockdown after first coronavirus deaths

South Africans woke up under lockdown on Friday, struggling to adapt to some of the toughest restrictions in the world as the country recorded its first coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases rose above 1,000. The 21-day lockdown came into ...

Lockdown address on Mar 24 Modi's best in terms of TV ratings

Prime Minister Narendra Modis address announcing the 21-day lockdown got more viewership than his previous televised addresses, including the demonetisation speech in 2016, according to BARC India ratings. On Tuesday, Modi announced a compl...

SpiceJet ready to operate flights from Delhi/Mumbai to Patna to ease suffering of Bihar's migrant workers, if govt agrees: CMD Ajay Singh.

SpiceJet ready to operate flights from DelhiMumbai to Patna to ease suffering of Bihars migrant workers, if govt agrees CMD Ajay Singh....

Regularly engaging with e-retailers, traders to ensure smooth supply of essential goods: DPIIT

DPIIT on Friday said it is regularly engaging with retailers and e-commerce companies to ensure that the supply chain of essential goods is not disrupted and various facilities continue to function smoothly. Commerce and Industry Minister P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020