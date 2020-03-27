Coriander futures ease on low demand

Coriander prices on Friday fell by Rs 183 to Rs 5,932 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April eased by Rs 183, or 2.99 per cent, to Rs 5,932 per quintal in 2,980 lots.

Similarly, the spice for May delivery fell by Rs 177, or 2.94 per cent, at Rs 5,840 per quintal in 3,310 lots. Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

