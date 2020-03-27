Left Menu
Development News Edition

Homebuilder, travel stocks halt FTSE 100's three-day surge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:02 IST
Homebuilder, travel stocks halt FTSE 100's three-day surge

Britain's main share index fell on Friday, with losses in travel and homebuilder stocks halting a three-day rally that was fuelled by global stimulus actions to avert an economic meltdown due to the coronavirus crisis. The FTSE 100 fell 3.5%, with homebuilders such as Berkeley Group, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon dropping between 7% and 8% after the UK government urged people to avoid moving house during the virus outbreak.

Shares in one of Britain's largest housebuilders, Redrow , fell 7% after the company said it was in talks with six banks to secure additional credit and had applied to take part in the Bank of England's scheme for financing support. Carnival Corp slumped 11% to the bottom of the index, with traders pointing to news that the $2-trillion U.S. aid package may exclude cruise liners not registered in the United States.

However, the FTSE 100 is on track for weekly gains not seen since the 2008 financial crisis as central banks and governments ramped up stimulus measures. The UK government said on Thursday it would pay a taxable grant to self-employed people who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

New York's Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 21% from its Monday low, establishing it in a bull market, according to a widely used definition. The FTSE is up about 14% since last week's low, but down 27% since its January peak. "The last two times we had such a rebound in U.S. markets were during the Great Depression, so it's not exactly helpful here," said Ian Williams, economics & strategy analyst at Peel Hunt. "I think people are playing it with a degree of caution."

The virus is spreading rapidly across the world, with the United States topping the list of countries with the most number of coronavirus cases, surpassing even China, while the total number of deaths in Britain was 578 as of Thursday. The domestically focused midcap index fell 3.1%, with doorstep lender Provident Financial sliding 13% to the bottom after it stopped face-to-face visits in its home credit business in light of a government-ordered lockdown and withdrew 2020 targets.

Aviation services group John Menzies dropped 6.5% after announcing job cuts and said it was working with the UK government on the possibility of aid under its emergency loan scheme. Domino's Pizza Group fell 3.1% after suspending dividend, although the company said extra demand for deliveries was more than making up for a halt in its in-store business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Thrissur district ramps up facilities to meet any Covid-19

Having gained valuable experience in successfully treating the countrys first COVID-19 case,the Thrissur district administration has chalked out a three-stage plan to face a possible outbreak, including community transmission, of the diseas...

Govt raises Rs 11,500 cr from strategic sale of THDC, NEEPCO to NTPC

The government has raised Rs 11,500 crore through strategic sale of its stake in two state-owned power companies, THDC and NEEPCO, to NTPC. With this, the total disinvestment proceeds in the current financial year stand at over Rs 46,500 cr...

Niti Aayog hails RBI's move to deal with COVID-19 impact on economy

New Delhi, Mar 27 PTI&#160;Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar on Friday welcomed steps taken by the RBI to counter negative impact of the coronovirus pandemic, saying the central banks decision to cut key policy rates will lower cost of c...

Indian farmers, consumers suffer as lockdown disrupts supply chain

A three-week lockdown in India aimed at stopping the coronavirus is preventing perishables from reaching its teeming cities, pushing up prices and forcing some farmers to feed their ripening produce to their animals instead.The breakdown in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020