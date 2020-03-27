Left Menu
After Free Flights Rescheduling, HappyEasyGo Announces Hassle-free Cancellations at Zero Penalty to Aid Travellers

NEW DELHI, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyEasyGo (HEG), a leading online travel aggregator in India, has announced free flight cancellations for its customers in light of the surging Covid-19 cases around the world. With this latest free air ticket cancellation policy, its customers can conveniently cancel their flight bookings without paying hefty charges

This comes just a few days after HappyEasyGo rolled out its free flight rescheduling policy to help travellers manage their bookings amidst the outbreak. The company also tied up with prominent brands in the medical industry like Medlife, 1MG, Himalaya Herbals, DocsApp and Lybrate to offer healthcare package to its customers

Talking about the crucial announcement, Mr. Boris Zha, the Founder & CEO of HappyEasyGo, said, "At HappyEasyGo, we strive to leave no stone unturned when it comes to aiding customers in travel booking and travelling. A step in the same direction is our free cancellation policy that will help customers stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak without worrying about their bookings. We are consistently tracking the situation around the world and doing the best that we can to help travellers amidst this crisis. We have utmost faith that the world shall overcome this pandemic soon and rise higher than ever."For more information on HappyEasyGo's free cancellation policy, kindly visit:https://www.happyeasygo.com/offer/FREE-Cancellation?device=pcAbout HappyEasyGo India Private Limited (HappyEasyGo)Launched in 2017, HappyEasyGo is one of India's leading online travel aggregator. The company commenced its operations in the flight booking domain, subsequently foraying into the hotel booking genre to allow the Indian traveller to conveniently find and book affordable accommodations around the country. The company has offices in Gurgaon, Shanghai and Singapore. PWRPWR

