Govt to extend timeline for completion of RE projects due to lockdown

The government has decided to give more time to renewable energy (RE) projects for completion of work in the wake of the 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19. According to a statement by the renewable energy ministry, the spread of coronavirus has not only disrupted the supply chain of components used in RE projects but has also impacted the availability of workforce. In this context, the announcement of the extension of time will provide great relief to all the stakeholders in RE sector, it said.

"MNRE Secretary Anand Kumar has stated that all RE projects under implementation will be given extension of time considering period of lockdown and time required for remobilisation of work force," the statement issued on Thursday said. As per the rules, RE developers have to complete the projects in a time-bound manner. But due to the virus outbreak, timelines may get impacted.

