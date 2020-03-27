Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook launches Messenger Chatbot to share coronavirus info, counter fake news

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 20:11 IST
Facebook launches Messenger Chatbot to share coronavirus info, counter fake news
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook has launched Messenger Chatbot to share information about coronavirus, as part of efforts to help people access authentic information about the pandemic, and counter fake news. "Together with the Ministry of Health and MyGov, Facebook has facilitated Corona Helpdesk Chatbot on Messenger to raise awareness, provide authentic and accurate information and bust fake news about coronavirus. "Facebook users can start accessing the Corona Helpdesk Chatbot and reach out to the Ministry of Health for authentic news, official updates, precautionary measures and emergency helpline numbers through this chatbot," a Facebook statement said on Friday.

The chatbot comes with English and Hindi language capabilities. To contact the chatbot, users can go to the Facebook page on MyGov Corona Hub and then start a chat by typing 'Get Started', which will prompt them to either type in a query or choose from a list of frequently asked questions. Depending on the question, users will receive verified information in the form of a video, infographic or text, it added. "This combined effort by Ministry of Health, MyGov and Facebook will help contribute to the safety and well-being while providing information from reliable and credible sources," the statement added.

Commenting on the latest move, Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India said, "We are grateful for the opportunity to support the government across ministries with communications tools and resources to share timely, accurate information on coronavirus to keep people safe and informed. We will continue to do everything we can to help the country's efforts." PTI MBI ANU ANU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Maha lockdown: Ambulance, others caught ferrying people

Several vehicles meant for essential service and emergency use were intercepted in neighbouring Navi Mumbai carrying people leaving for their hometowns despite a ban on such travel under lockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus out...

Russian, Japanese basketball leagues cancel seasons

Professional basketball leagues in Russia and Japan canceled the remainder of their seasons. The Japanese B League announced it will call off attempts to resume play. The VTB League, with teams from Russia, Poland, Belarus, Estonia and Kaza...

Women's Evian golf major postponed over coronavirus

Organisers on Friday announced the postponement of the womens Evian Championships, put back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for July 23-26, the championship, held in Evian-les-Bains, France, has been switched to Au...

Centre asks states to stop mass exodus of migrant workers; Amit Shah speaks to CMs

The Centre has asked state governments to take steps to prevent a mass exodus of migrant workers in the wake of the national lockdown even as they gathered in thousands in Ghazipur on the Delhi border on Friday desperate to reach their home...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020