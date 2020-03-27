Coronavirus: Abhay Firodia Group sets up Rs 25-cr fund for relief activities

The Abhay Firodia Group, which includes automobile manufacturer Force Motors, on Friday announced setting up of Rs 25 crore fund for coronavirus pandemic relief activities. The group, led by Jayahind Industries along with its subsidiaries Force Motors and Jayahind Montupet, has earmarked Rs 25 crore to support COVID-19 relief activities by NGOs, medical establishments, citizens and by industry platforms.

"The deployment will be aimed at supporting upgradation of health care infrastructure, enhancing blood collection capability, and facilitating mobile clinic/testing capabilities," the group said in a statement. Commenting on the initiative, group Chairman Abhay Firodia said, "In this hour of major national crisis, we reiterate our dedication, for rendering service to society and the nation." The group will be working closely with bodies like Maratha Chamber Foundation, eminent private hospitals, and select NGOs, to maximise the effectiveness, the statement added.

