Invest India, under the commerce and industry Ministry, on Friday said it has launched a Business Immunity Platform to help businesses and investors get real-time updates on India's active response to COVID-19. As of Friday morning, it said the platform has received over 77,000 visitors from across India and 40 countries.

The portal is a centralised source for all information related to central and state governments' notifications. "It is designed for industry and businesses to reach out on any queries and business continuity support," it said. The platform also facilitates matchmaking to fill demand-supply shortages of essential equipment to combat COVID-19. * * * * * NUSI pledges Rs 25 lakh for coronavirus relief The National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) on Friday said it has pledged Rs 25 lakhs towards relief efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic. "We are all aware about the dreaded coronavirus which has resulted in lockdown. It is a big challenge. The government is doing its best, but as merchant navy fraternity we also want to contribute. We have so far pledged Rs 25 lakh and will continue to do our bit," NUSI General Secretary–cum–Treasurer Abdulgani Serang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.