Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian airlines in immediate danger of insolvency: IATA to Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 00:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 23:15 IST
Indian airlines in immediate danger of insolvency: IATA to Modi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian airlines are currently in "grave and immediate danger" of insolvency as a result of disruption in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic that can reduce about 5.75 lakh jobs in the Indian aviation industry, global airlines body IATA has told Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter to the PM dated March 24, Alexandre De Juniac, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said, "IATA estimates that COVID-19 could result in a 9 per cent loss in passenger volumes and US$2.1 billion loss in passenger base revenues for the air transport market in India in 2020".

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, all domestic and international commercial flights have been suspended during this period. "The disruptions in air travel from COVID-19 could reduce about 575,000 jobs and US$3.2 billion in GDP supported by the air transport industry in India," Juniac said in the letter.

IATA has around 300 airlines as its members, comprising around 82 per cent air traffic globally. "Unless government action is taken now, the post-pandemic economic recovery in India would be seriously impeded," Juniac stated in the letter, which has been accessed by PTI. Various Indian airlines have already announced their cost-cutting measures as there has been a drastic fall in revenues due to the virus outbreak. IndiGo has announced that its senior employees would be taking a pay cut of up to 25 per cent. GoAir has laid off its ex-pat pilots, introduced leave without pay for employees on a rotational basis, and announced a pay cut for all employees. Vistara stated on Thursday that its senior employees would go on compulsory leave without pay for up to three days.

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, India's air transport industry's economic contribution was estimated at US$35 billion, supporting 6.2 million jobs and contributing 1.5 per cent to GDP in India, the IATA DG said. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the "destruction" of air travel demand on an "unprecedented" scale, Juniac said. "India's scheduled carriers are currently in grave and immediate danger of insolvency. Cessation of operations would trigger a host of serious consequences. The contributions that the airline industry makes to the economy of India will be wiped out if the airline industry collapses," Juniac stated. At stake is not merely the survival of the airlines and related industries, but whether a "safe, efficient, and viable commercial aviation system" will be available to contribute to the post-COVID-19 restoration and recovery of trade, travel, and indeed the economy of India itself, Juniac noted in the letter.

More than 720 people have been infected and 17 people have died due to novel coronavirus in India as on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyber criminals sending emails about COVID-19 to dupe people: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday said cyber criminals are circulating emails and social media links on COVID-19 and asked people to be cautious. According to police, cyber criminals have set up fake social media accounts offering home delivery of med...

MP: BJP MLA in home isolation after COVID-19-like symptoms

Sitaram Adivasi, BJP MLA from Vijaypur in Madhya Pradesh, isolated himself at home on Friday after having coronavirus-like symptoms, a health official said here. The MLA complained of cough, cold, fever and breathing problem. He was travell...

US navy hospital ship reaches virus-struck Los Angeles

A giant US naval hospital ship arrived in Los Angeles Friday, where it will be used to ease the strain on the citys coronavirus-swamped emergency rooms. The USNS Mercy, which docked in the Port of Los Angeles, will quickly become the citys ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as U.S. virus cases pass 85,000

Wall Street fell on Friday, ending a massive three-day surge as doubts about the fate of the U.S. economy resurfaced and the number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed.U.S. stock indexes trimmed deeper losses after the House of Repr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020