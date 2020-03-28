TVS Motor Company Announces Service Support for Customers

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)We are all in the midst of unprecedented times as we navigate the rapidly-evolving situation of COVID-19. Over 1.3 billion are under total lockdown till April 15, 2020 as India looks to contain the spread of coronavirus, we all need to support all actions that are being taken at national and local level in the interest of the entire community. At TVS Motor Company, we want to reassure that we are taking necessary and comprehensive actions to connect with our customers and support their well-being. TVS Motor Company has been synonymous with customer centricity. It will be our priority to continuously work towards minimising any inconvenience to our valued customers during these challenging times. As a law abiding, responsible partner of our network associates, we are gearing up to address urgent requirements from customers while factoring safety of our associates. Service Support• Toll-free number 18002587111 will continue to function to address queries and concerns real time. Dedicated resources have been allocated between 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM to guide through situation-based solutions. • The entire service support team of TVS Motor Company is accessible on customercare@tvsmotor.com regarding any query or concern. • Road Side Assistance (RSA) number, 18002587111, continues to be accessible 24/7 and associates across locations will support, wherever legally possible. The service will continue to be free for enrolled members and charged to others. • Associates will follow precautionary health norms as stipulated by authorities to provide a safe experience, as and when they are functional. • The Area Office team in the respective state will be available for escalation and to ensure seamless support to all our customers in this hour of crisis. Availing Service• Free service of vehicles due between March and April, 2020 will be redeemable till June 2020

• For vehicles where warranty is expiring between 1st March and 30th April 2020, we are extending it to 30th June, 2020. • AMC services due between March and April, 2020 will be redeemable till June, 2020. We are waiting to serve our esteemed customers once normalcy is restored and we all need to collectively work towards that. We request you to take the necessary measures to safeguard yourself and your families against the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home and maintaining social distancing. At TVS Motor Company, our business fundamentals and long-term vision are particularly strong assets. We are confident in our ability to face and overcome this phase of our history. Let us all be socially responsible. Stay safe and take care. About TVS Motor CompanyTVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com. PWRPWR

