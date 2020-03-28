Wiggles launches online veterinary consultation for pets across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping in mind the lockdown on account of the COVID-19 outbreak and the government's request to restrict travel and outside contact, India's first preventive care start up for pets, Wiggles launched Wiggles SmartVet, a unique online consultation service for pet parents across India. With a hassle free and swift process, pet parents can be assured of the best medical consultation for their pets while at home. With a panel of highly experienced and trained vets that is set up across India, Wiggles SmartVet will ensure that pets aren't missing out on their necessary support and treatment in their times of need.

"Over the past couple of weeks, access to vets has become increasingly challenging. At Wiggles, we believe it is our responsibility to make all possible efforts within our capacity to keep our pets safe and in good health. Post the lockdown, we noticed several pet parents facing issues in consulting vets, getting timely treatments, medicines, etc. To bridge this gap, we have launched Wiggles", said Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO of Wiggles on adding a new line of service at Wiggles to further empower pet parents. "SmartVet is a first of its kind, online consultancy service for our furry friends. With SmartVet, we will proactively support all pet parents by connecting them with our experienced vets at Wiggles. In addition to that, in case of non-availability of medicines, we will also ensure the timely shipment of medication to pet parents. We hope that this new service, will really help us empower parents and help them sail through these uncertain times", added Anushka

Wiggles SmartVet service will be available seven days a week and will ensure round the clock advice from vets over a video call at a nominal fee of Rs 399 per month for 180 minutes of consultation for a single pet. Pet Parents can book appointments via dedicated helpline number (+91 8431620000).

