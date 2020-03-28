Left Menu
COVID-19: JSPL distributes mask, sanitiser to prevent virus spread

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 16:10 IST
  • Created: 28-03-2020 15:45 IST
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Saturday said it has engaged women SHGs to manufacture over one lakh masks and distribute them to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The company said JSPL Foundation, which is its philanthropic arm, is distributing masks to those living near the plant sites of the company in Chattisgarh and Odisha.

Along with masks, the foundation is also providing other hygienic products such as sanitizer and hand wash, JSPL said in a statement. "To help contain the spread of Covid-19, JSPL Foundation has engaged women SHGs (Self Help Group) in Tamnar and Angul to manufacture one lakh masks. Distribution of about 75,000 masks has already started," JSPL Ltd said in a statement.

It is also distributing sanitizer, hand wash, bottles of phenyl and other hygienic products among the communities to prevent the pandemic. Besides, the company's hospitals and dispensaries at plant locations are functioning round the clock to provide necessary medical services.

As part of the relief work, food is also being arranged for those facing issues in lockdown, it said.

