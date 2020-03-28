Left Menu
Development News Edition

SRL Diagnostics gets ICMR nod to conduct COVID-19 tests

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 15:53 IST
SRL Diagnostics gets ICMR nod to conduct COVID-19 tests

SRL Diagnostics on Saturday said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed their two clinical reference labs, at Mumbai and Gurgaon, to conduct tests for COVID-19. "We feel honoured that ICMR has chosen two SRL clinical reference labs, based at Mumbai and Gurgaon, to conduct these tests and we intend to leave no stones unturned to further strengthen the diagnosis and help prevent propagation of this disease in our country,"  SRL Diagnostics CEO Arindam Haldar said in a statement.

SRL has initiated testing, but currently there is a shortage situation for approved commercial kits for testing and PPE for sample collection, and, "we are trying our level best to bring the supply situation to match possible demand," he added. Meanwhile, clinical lab CORE Diagnostics also said it has received approval from ICMR to start testing COVID-19 samples in its Gurugram-based lab.

ICMR has allowed a number of private labs to conduct the COVID-19 tests to scale the number of testing facilities in the country. PTI AKT BAL BAL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending change in supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports its first COVID-19 death

Kerala reported its first COVID-19 death on Saturday after a 69-year-old man being treated for the virus died at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. The man, hailing from Chullikkal in Ernakulam, was admitted to the isolation ward on March ...

Virus prevention measures turn violent in parts of Africa

Police fired tear gas at a crowd of Kenyan ferry commuters as the countrys first day of a coronavirus curfew slid into chaos. Elsewhere, officers were captured in mobile phone footage whacking people with batons. Virus prevention measures h...

National COVID-19 Teleconsultation Centre launched to strengthen communication among doctors

A National COVID-19 Teleconsultation Centre has been set up to enable doctors treating coronavirus patients to remain in constant contact with experts from across the country and share information, Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh V...

COVID-19: ECB suspends All Stars Cricket, Dynamos Cricket till further notice

The England and Wales Cricket Board has suspended All Stars Cricket and Dynamos Cricket till further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In this rapidly changing environment, we are still working through the finer details...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020