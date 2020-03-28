Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICAI issues guidance note on financial reporting amid coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:38 IST
ICAI issues guidance note on financial reporting amid coronavirus outbreak
Auditors should exercise a very high degree of skepticism and be prepared to call out where the company's narrative that the board presents is not specific. Image Credit: ANI

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI has come out with a detailed advisory on financial reporting and audit of financial statements for the current financial year in the wake of businesses being impacted by coronavirus outbreak. Business activities have been disrupted by the outbreak and the country is also under a 21-day lockdown to curb the spreading of coronavirus infections.

The 49-page advisory on 'Impact of Coronavirus on Financial Reporting and the Auditors Consideration' highlights various areas that require particular attention while preparing financial statements for 2019-20 fiscal. There is a need to advise preparers of financial statements to ensure that the potential impact of COVID-19 is suitably considered in preparing and reporting their financial statements for the year ending March 31, as per the advisory issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which has around three lakh members.

The advisory mentions about Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) and Accounting Standards (AS) areas that need to be considered, including inventory measurement, leases, impairment of non-financial assets, going concern assessment and borrowing costs. Under the current circumstances, the ICAI said auditors must recognize that the manner in which they conducted the audits in the past may need significant modification to address the challenges and uncertainties arising out of the COVID-19 impact.

Auditors should exercise a very high degree of skepticism and be prepared to call out where the company's narrative that the board presents is not specific. Further, it emphasized that irrespective of the challenges and uncertainties, there should not be any dilution or non-compliance with the auditing standards.

"... we are only drawing the attention of preparers to some of the important requirements of Ind AS and AS, and this is not meant to be exhaustive and may differ based on specific facts, circumstances and business of respective preparers," the advisory said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll from coronavirus in Europe surges past 20,000: AFP. NSA

Death toll from coronavirus in Europe surges past 20,000 AFP. NSA...

AP reports 14th COVID-19 case

Amaravati, Mar 28 PTI The 14th positive case ofcoronavirus was reported in Andhra Pradesh on SaturdayA 23-year-old worker, a native of Rajasthan currentlyresiding in Sanjamala mandal of Kurnool district, testedpositive for coronavirus, dist...

Coronavirus: Lanka asks returnees from China to report to health authorities

Travellers who recently returned from Chennai in India have posed a high-risk in Sri Lankas efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the countrys health authorities said on Saturday, ordering them to immediately report to public health...

Andhra Pradesh govt sets up Covid-19 task force

Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a five-member task-force to monitor the spread of coronavirus in the state. The committee formed on Friday comprises of State Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Minister for Municipal Admin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020