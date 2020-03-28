Healthians, Likee partner to run COVID-19 awareness drive

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh-backed health technology firm Healthians and social media platform Likee have partnered to run a coronavirus awareness campaign from Saturday. As part of the collaboration, several doctors associated with Healthians will interact directly with users of Likee on the issue.

"Over a period of five days, doctors and nutritionists associated with Healthians will join live sessions conducted by the Likee Official India team," Likee said in a statement. During the sessions, a medical team will answer all the queries related to the coronavirus outbreak and will use the opportunity to provide smart and useful tips on wellness and raise awareness about the pandemic, according to the statement.

“It is our social responsibility to equip Likee users with all the information they need in this time of crisis. It is also imperative that the source of information is authentic and reliable. Hence, we have joined hands with Yuvraj Singh’s Healthians to empower millions in this war against Covid-19," Likee India head Abhishek Dutta said. The sessions will commence on Saturday - March 28, 2020, and will continue thereafter on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a one-hour session each day from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Healthians co-founder Mr Deepak Sahni, Dr Pranava, Dr Deepak Parashar and nutritionist Saumya Shatakshi will interact with the Likeers during the drive. “Our collaboration with Likee is to reassure and empower them with information that’s relevant and meaningful so that their fears and doubts are allayed," Healthians founder and CEO Deepak Sahni said.

