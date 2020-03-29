BRIEF-Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Says As At Saturday "We Are Unhedged, And We No Longer Own Any Insurance" - Tweet

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR BILL ACKMAN SAYS AS AT SATURDAY "WE ARE UNHEDGED, AND WE NO LONGER OWN ANY INSURANCE" - TWEET

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR BILL ACKMAN SAYS "WE STILL HAVE SOME CASH TO INVEST SO WE CAN BUY MORE IF STOCKS DECLINE FURTHER" - TWEET * BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR BILL ACKMAN SAYS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT SOONER WE SHUTDOWN ENTIRE COUNTRY, THE SOONER THE ECONOMY WILL RECOVER.- TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/2UCdNPu

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.