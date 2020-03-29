India Yamaha Motor, TVS unveil customer-friendly initiatives

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 17:06 IST
Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI): Two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor on Sunday announced it was extending the Lifetime Quality Care Approach to its customers for an additional 60 days. "Under the current circumstances (lockdown due to COVID- 19), we feel a few of our customers may struggle to get their vehicles serviced on time or avail of warranty benefits," the company said in a statement.

Accordingly, the company said free service valid till April 15 and normal warranty would be extended till June 2020. Annual maintenance contracts expiring between March 15 and April 15 would also be extended till June 2020.

"We have informed our dealerships to ensure these benefits be passed on to the customers," it said. Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor said, "We all need to support the action being taken at national and local- levels in the interest of entire community." "At TVS Motor Company, we want to reassure that we are taking necessary and comprehensive action to connect with our customers and support their well-being," the city-based company said in a statement.

The company said its toll-free number 18002587111 would continue to operate to address queries and concerns on real time basis while the entire service support team was accessible at customercare@tvsmotor.com The company said its service associates follow precautionary health (in view of coronovirus) norms as stipulated by the authorities to provide a safe experience. The company said free service of vehicles due between March and April 2020 would be redeemable till June 2020.

The area office team in the respective state would be available for seamless support to customers in this hour of crisis, it added..

