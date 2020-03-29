Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 18:16 IST
Uday Kotak, Kotak Mahindra Bank donate Rs 60 cr in fight against Covid-19

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank and its managing director Uday Kotak on Sunday announced a Rs 60 crore donation to fight coronavirus pandemic. The bank will be donating Rs 25 crore to the "PM Cares Fund" and Rs 10 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19, it said in a tweet.

Uday Kotak, the wealthiest banker in the country, will be donating Rs 25 crore to the "PM Cares Fund", another tweet said. "Next few weeks will define decades for humanity. Science and medicine beat the virus. Economics and finance contain the fallout. Time to protect both lives and livelihoods. We have beaten plague, smallpox, polio and prospered - I have faith," the banker had tweeted on Saturday.

Various entities from the corporate sector have been making announcements on monetary donations or other material help to help fight the virus threat in India. Over 975 people have been infected by the virus and 25 people have died because of it.

The country is under a three-week lockdown till April 14 to contain the spread of the virus and staring at a massive economic impact..

