Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMO sets up high-level panels to deal with situation post lockdown; restore normalcy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:48 IST
PMO sets up high-level panels to deal with situation post lockdown; restore normalcy

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday constituted 10 different high-level committees to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people as quickly as possible post 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. These committees looking after various aspects will work under the overall guidance of P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, sources said.

The initiative is being viewed as pro-active step by the government to deal with multiple challenges, which the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 has posed and made the country deal with emergency situation, they said, adding these groups will also work on strategy for restoring normalcy in their respective sectors, including healthcare, in the shortest possible time frame. The panel on the 'Economy and Welfare' headed by Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty has been tasked to address the concerns of various sectors, including both formal and informal segments of the economy - hit hard by coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

The panel is expected to suggest various relief measures to put the economy back on track as soon as possible, the sources said. Special emphasis will have to be welfare schemes for the poor who have suffered a lot on account of the lockdown, they said, adding poor and vulnerable section of the society has been the key focus of the government and top priority will be given to deal with the challenges before them in the coming days.

Besides, two other working groups under the leadership of Niti Aayog memeber V K Paul and Enviornment Secretary C K Mishra will work on preparedness for medical emergency, seamless supply of medicine, medical equipment and hospital availability. They have been entrusted with the task of mapping of hospitals across the country and medical facility of public sector undertakings and other government agencies, including police forces and army roped in to deal with emergency situation, post lockdown.

Already many agencies, including government school, universities and Railways have committed to set up isolation ward. In addition to this, the sources said, the panel will also focus on augmentation of trained medical professionals and capacity building.

Suggestions are also solicited on increasing capacity for manufacturing of ventilators and other medical equipment. Research and Development in the medical field is another focus area for the panel, they added. Committee under V K Paul and C K Mishra are expected to ease out burden of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which is currently doing heavy lifting in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

At the same time, they will do in-depth study on protective gear to be used by public to ensure infection is contained post April 14. Logistics will be another critical area which would be looked by a working group for ensuring movement of goods, medicine, medical equipment, doctors and other services, the sources said.

Each group will have about 6 members with one officer from the PMO and Cabinet Secretariat, so that there is a full coordination and suggestions accepted are implemented without any delay. In all about 20 secretaries of various departments as well as ministries, and 40 other officials have started working on various issues and come up with measures at the earliest, the sources said.

Each group has been given the time limit of a week to come out with measures on the specified sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against coronavirus.

In his second address to the nation on the pandemic, Modi made a fervent appeal to the countrymen not to cross the ''lakshman rekha'' of their homes in the next three weeks. The lockdown lead to large scale exodus of migrant labours from cities to their native places as they were left to fend for themselves.

The Prime Minister on Sunday sought the nation's forgiveness for imposing a monumental lockdown on the country, saying it was a question of life and death and expressed confidence that "we will definitely win the battle" against coronavirus menace that has claimed 25 lives in India so far. According to the Health Ministry update released an hour before Modi's address, India has recorded a total of 979 cases and 25 deaths so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM asks industrial units, brick kilns to commence operations with migrant workers

Amid the nationwide lockdown in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday asked all industrial units and brick kilns to commence operations and allow migrants workers to work if they hav...

Iran extends prison furloughs as coronavirus death toll rises

Irans coronavirus death toll has risen to 2,640, a health ministry official said on Sunday, as the Middle Easts worst-hit country grapples with the fast-spreading outbreak. In the past 24 hours we had 123 deaths and 2,901 people have been i...

COVID-19: Adani Foundation contributes Rs. 100 Cr to PM-CARES fund

Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the Adani Group, on Sunday announced that his Adani Foundation has contributed a sum of Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES fund for the battle against COVID-19. Adani took to Twitter to make the announcem...

Fitch Ratings downgrades long term IDRs of 3 NBFCs

Fitch Ratings has downgraded long-term issuer default ratings of three NBFCs on increasing macro-economic challenges following coronavirus pandemic. These non-banking financial companies are Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited STFC, M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020