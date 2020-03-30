Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB unveils new logo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:16 IST
PNB unveils new logo

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has unveiled a new logo as it merges with United Bank of India and OBC with it, with effect from April 1. The new logo will bear distinct signages of all the three public sector lenders. With this, PNB is set to become the second largest lender in the country.

"#PunjabNationalBank is here with #OrientalBankofCommerce & #UnitedBankofIndia in an all new avatar. Be a part of the #TogetherForTheBetter journey with us and experience a smoother and smarter way of banking," PNB said in a tweet on Monday. Assuaging concerns regarding the merged entity, PNB also said there is no reason to worry as the three banks are coming together to be better, bigger and stronger.

"Together we are bigger, stronger & faster. People & Banking will now be closer than ever before. You will have products fine tuned to your needs," it said in another tweet. PNB also appealed to its customers to stay indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak and access its services through net banking and PNBONE app. "Now, pay your tax, get interest certificates, track your investments and more with just one app. Have you downloaded #PNBONE app yet? #BankFromHomeAndStaySafe #COVID 18," the lender said.

Ten state-owned banks are to be merged into four bigger and stronger banks with effect from April 1..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings has coronavirus symptoms - Daily Mail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mails political editor said on Monday.Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over t...

One killed, 20 injured in train accident in China

A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China on Monday, killing one person and injuring 20 others. The accident occurred in Yongxing County, Chenzhou City, at 1140 am, officials said. One person was k...

Japan is "not planning" a coronavirus emergency but entry bans loom

Japan has no plan to declare a state of emergency from April, its top government spokesman said on Monday, seeking to dispel mounting fears a recent spike in coronavirus cases could lead to a first-ever lockdown of the capital, Tokyo.As the...

Juventus shares surge after players' take pay cut

Shares in Italian football giants Juventus surged Monday after the clubs decision to cut their players salaries in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Serie A champions announced on Saturday that they had cut their players and coach ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020