Godrej Locks Expands Digital Locks Portfolio With a 100% 'Made in India' Digital Lock, Spacetek

MUMBAI, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its focus on premiumization of locking solutions, Godrej Locks, the 122-year-young leader in the locks segment, launched Spacetek, a new age 100% 'Made in India' digital lock. Spacetek is the latest hi-tech and aesthetically designed home safety solution from Godrej Locks. It is packed with technologically advanced features like 360-degree finger print recognition, spy code, privacy mode, low battery indicator, external power bank charging, volume control, break in alarm among others. As per Kenneth research, smart door locks market in the country is predicted to reach USD 652.04 million by 2023, rising its way up from USD 75.19 million in 2016. Adoption of smart locks is increasing due to rapid infrastructure development & expansion of corporate sector. The aspirations of the urban population coupled with increased focus on improving home safety is also driving the adoption of advanced solutions like digital locks. This is a phenomenon observed around the world.

Godrej locks witnessed 13% CAGR growth in its digital locks segment between FY 2015 to FY 2019. The company has also increased the share of digital locks in its product mix. In addition to its existing range of Advantis digital locks, Spacetek is the latest offering from Godrej Locks which is made in India, and designed for the world. Spacetek is manufactured completely in India by Godrej Locks with a combination of engineering, technology and applications, packed with space-age functions that are simple to use. Commenting on the launch of Spacetek, Shyam Motwani, EVP and Business Head, Godrej Locks, said, "Godrej Locks is the pioneer of unique locking solutions that has protected Indian homes for many years. Our new innovation, Spacetek, will cater to the household's preference for improved home safety along with design and technology. We have ensured that Spacetek is not only made in India, but also uniquely designed to improve home aesthetics. With a potential market size of USD 652.04 million by 2023, smart locks represents a tremendous opportunity for growth. Godrej locks is committed to expand its digital locks category by introducing more innovative solutions which will be category game-changers in India." Some of the unique features of Spacetek have been designed keeping in mind the smartphone user generation - privacy mode - ensures no entry can be made from the outside, even with a passcode, spy code - lets you add random digits before/after the passcode in presence of a stranger, guest pin - one-time pin generated for guests and intruder alarms - activated for 5 consecutive incorrect passcodes, forceful opening or improper closing of the door.

Spacetek is designed to cater to the aspiring households looking at enhancing their home safety along with adding a distinct style quotient to their homes. Spacetek's design can even match the aesthetics of commercial establishments. Priced at INR 43,000, the new digital lock can be purchased from Godrej locks authorised dealers and e-commerce platforms. About Godrej Locks Godrej Locks is a 122-year-old leading manufacturer of innovative locking devices. Since its inception in 1897 by Ardeshir Godrej, the name 'Godrej' has become synonymous with trust, protection and integrity. From the first Anchor branded lock in 1897 to the first ever spring less lock in 1907, to the iconic 'Navtal' in 1954, and to the postmodern biometric locks, Godrej has set every benchmark in the locks industry. Over the years, Godrej Locks have changed in form, function and scope of application.

But one thing still remains the same - the solid stamp of trust and reliability. Godrej Locks adhere to global quality norms and hold ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 certifications. With their locks reaching several countries around the world over a period of time, the brand has come a long way in delivering world-class smart locking solutions, therefore revolutionizing the very perception of a locking device from a mere functionality at an entry and exit point, to a proud pause at the doorstep, a moment to take in the significance of how far they have come. For more information, please log on to www.godrejlocks.com.

Godrej Locks is a business unit of Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems which is part of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139038/Spacetek_Godrej_Locks.jpg PWR PWR.

