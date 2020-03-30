Left Menu
Development News Edition

New India Assurance to provide Rs 50 lakh coverage to 22 lakh healthcare providers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:43 IST
New India Assurance to provide Rs 50 lakh coverage to 22 lakh healthcare providers

State-owned New India Assurance has been entrusted to provide insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to about 22 lakh health care providers, who are on the frontline of battle against coronavirus. This was part of the Rs 1.70 lakh Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last Thursday.

"As announced by Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman on March 26, @NewIndAssurance has issued detailed guidelines for providing insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for 22.12 lakh health care providers across the country," a tweet by the Finance Ministry said on Monday. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and a few others working in hospitals under Central and State governments will be covered under the insurance scheme.

Sitharaman had said the insurance cover will be there for three months. In a confirmation letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New India Assurance said, "We confirm that the risk coverage has commenced with immediate effect and the coverage will continue till June 30, 2020." It also said that the premium payment process has been initiated. The tailor made policy will provide comprehensive personal accident cover, including accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19 pandemic disease, it said. With regard to claim procedure, it said, simple and seamless standard operating procedure (SOP) to be finalised by the insurer, the Department of Financial Services and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it added.

The insurance policy is underwritten by the Delhi divisional office of Mumbai-based New India Assurance. While announcing the scheme, the Finance Minister had said, safai karamcharis, ward-boys, nurses, ASHA workers, paramedics, technicians, doctors and specialists and other health workers would be covered by a special insurance Scheme.

"Any health professional,who while treating Covid-19 patients, meet with some accident, then he/she would be compensated with an amount of Rs 50 lakh under the scheme," she had said. All government health centres, wellness centres and hospitals of the Centre as well as states would be covered under this scheme, she had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics organisers in talks to hold opening ceremony on July 23, 2021 - Asahi TV

The organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in final-stage discussions to hold the opening ceremony for the rescheduled Games on July 23, 2021, Japans Asahi TV reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.The International Olympics Committe...

Facebook commits $100 mln to support news media hurt by virus crisis

Facebook Inc on Monday pledged 100 million in financing and advertising spending to support news organizations, including local publishers in the United States, reeling from pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic. News publishers, especia...

Lockmaker Assa Abloy cuts dividend after Swedish call for action

Assa Abloy, the worlds biggest lockmaker, lowered proposed 2019 dividend on Monday and said it had begun cost cuts because of uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Companies around the world are facing calls from governments ...

UK's Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 71, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020