JSW Group releases 6.57 cr pledged shares to lenders

JSW Group on Monday said it has released 6.57 crore shares of JSW Steel and JSW Energy to repay loan

"JSW Group has released 1.09 crore pledged JSW Steel shares worth Rs 165 crore and 5.48 crore pledged shares worth Rs 243 crore of JSW Energy," the Group said in a statement

The USD 14 billion JSW Group has presence in sectors like steel, energy, cement, infrastructure, paints and sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

