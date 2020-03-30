Coronavirus: SJVN to contribute Rs 5 cr to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Monday said it will donate Rs 5 crore to PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The company has also earmarked a separate fund of Rs 3 crore to contain the spread of the virus.

"Understanding the seriousness of fight against the Covid-19, SJVN has decided to contribute an amount of Rs 5,00,00,000/- (Five Crores) to the PM CARES Fund," SJVN Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) N L Sharma said in a statement. The fund will be utilised for purchasing ventilators, distributing personal protective equipment like face masks, gloves, setting up of quarantine units in its project hospitals, the statement said.

Besides, it will also be utilised for distribution of food and other essential items to the needy. The company further said its employees have also contributed an amount of Rs 32 lakh from their salaries to combat the coronavirus.

SJVN is a joint venture between the Government of India and Himachal Pradesh government. The company is primarily engaged in generation and sale of power.

