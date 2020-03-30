EAC-PM officers to contribute 1-day salary for 2 months towards PM-CARES

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) on Monday said its officers will contribute one-day salary for two months to help the country fight the coronavirus outbreak. "Officers of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) will be contributing their one-day salary for two months to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM-CARES Fund) in their bid to join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the EAC-PM said in a tweet.

"Their one-day salary for the month of April and May 2020 will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund," it added. The Union government has set up a public charitable trust under the name of the PM-CARES Fund in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of the trust and its members include the defence minister, home minister and finance minister..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

