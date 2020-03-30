Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relief for users: BSNL, MTNL to extend prepaid validity up to April 20, offer Rs 10 additional talktime

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:40 IST
Relief for users: BSNL, MTNL to extend prepaid validity up to April 20, offer Rs 10 additional talktime

State-owned telecom operators BSNL and MTNL will extend validity period of their prepaid mobile services till April 20 and offer Rs 10 additional talktime even after zero balance, to enable users, especially poor and underprivileged, to stay connected during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. "This will enable poor people make calls for help even if they don't have any balance left," Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a tweet.

The minister also took stock of performance of essential services under the Department of Telecom (DoT) and Department of Post, with heads of circles from all states through a video-conference on Monday. "During the video conference, took feedback on functioning of their essential services during #21daysLockdown from heads of circles of BSNL and India Post. Exhorted them to rise to the occasion and set new benchmarks in public service as #IndiaFightsCorona," the minister tweeted.

In a statement, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) said it will offer free validity extension for prepaid mobile subscribers who were unable to recharge after their validity expired during the lockdown period, and also provide free talktime worth Rs 10 to those with zero balance during this phase. BSNL said these facilities have been provided to facilitate communication by its mobile subscribers in emergency.

"In view of hardships faced by the mobile subscribers whose validity has expired during the lockdown period from 22nd March 2020 and are not able to recharge for extension of validity, BSNL, as a support to its esteemed mobile subscribers is extending the validity of all such subscribers up to 20th April 2020, free of cost, so that the subscribers continue to receive incoming calls," BSNL said in a statement. In addition to this, BSNL is also giving free talk time of Rs 10 to all such subscribers who reach zero balance during the lockdown period, the statement added.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Praveen Kumar Purwar said, "BSNL firmly stands with its subscribers during this crisis period and we request the subscribers to 'Go Digital' for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website and other popular wallet services." Sector regulator Trai on Sunday had asked telecom operators to extend prepaid validity period to ensure that subscribers get uninterrupted services during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has also sought details of the steps taken to ensure availability of uninterrupted telecom services to such customers on a "priority basis".

"...you are required to take necessary steps as deemed fit including extending the validity period to ensure that all prepaid subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted services during the period of lockdown," Trai had said in a communication to all operators on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented move to try halt the spread of coronavirus, shortly after which the Centre said road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period.

As on early Monday, the pandemic had claimed 29 lives in the country and number of COVID-19 cases has touched 1071 in India..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators

Banks across the euro zone are tearing up plans to return cash to shareholders at the behest of regulators, instead shoring up reserves as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to tip the world into a deep recession. As measures to fight the p...

HC directs JK authorities to ensure proper shelter to 400 pilgrims stranded at Vaishno Devi shrine due to coronavirus lockdown.

HC directs JK authorities to ensure proper shelter to 400 pilgrims stranded at Vaishno Devi shrine due to coronavirus lockdown....

Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the clock on Olympics

Within hours of Olympic organisers confirming that the rescheduled Games would start on July 23 next year, Tokyos main countdown clock had been reset to show that 479 days remain until the opening ceremony of the sporting event is held. The...

Hospital beds replace astroturf at Welsh rugby stadium

Workers were laying floors and connecting electricity sockets on an expanse of astroturf on Monday as they raced to create a hospital for patients with COVID-19 inside a Welsh professional rugby teams training facility.With the sporting cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020