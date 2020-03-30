Trump to speak with Putin, criticizes Russian-Saudi oil price war as 'crazy'

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:28 IST
President Donald Trump said on Monday he planned to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said Saudi Arabia and Russia "both went crazy" in their oil-price war, a battle begun just as the spread of the coronavirus around the world squashed oil demand. "I never thought I'd be saying that maybe we have to have an oil (price) increase, because we do," Trump said in a morning interview with Fox News Channel. "The price is so low now they're fighting like crazy over, over distribution and over how many barrels to let go."

Trump said he would talk with Putin right after the interview and that they would also discuss Russia's "big problem" with the coronavirus pandemic. Russia and Saudi Arabia are flooding the oil market. The result - collapsing prices - threatens the highly leveraged U.S. shale industry, which has increased its market share in recent years by taking on debt.

"We don't want to have a dead industry that's wiped out," Trump said in the interview. "It's bad for them, bad for everybody. This is a fight between Saudi Arabia and Russia having to do with how many barrels to let out. And they both went crazy, they both went crazy." Goldman Sachs analysts said on Monday that oil demand from commuters and airlines, which account for about 16 million barrels per day of global consumption, may never return to their previous levels.

Oil prices fell on Monday, with U.S. prices briefly dropping below $20 a barrel and international benchmark prices for Brent oil falling to an 18-year low. The collapse has also made it almost impossible for OPEC producers such as Nigeria, Angola, Algeria and Venezuela to compete. The pain from the lost revenue is especially severe for countries struggling to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump administration is also seeking to persuade the world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, to increase crude output, and will soon send a special energy envoy, Victoria Coates, to the kingdom. In addition to oil and the pandemic, Trump said he and Putin would talk about trade and sanctions the United States has imposed on Russia. After Washington imposed sanctions on two units of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft in Venezuela, the company said on Saturday it had sold the assets to an unnamed company owned by the Russian government.

The change of ownership means any future U.S. sanctions on Russian-controlled oil operations in Venezuela would target the Russian government directly. Late last year Washington slapped sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, halting work on the project weeks before it was expected to be finished. Russia says the pipeline will be completed eventually, but the delay could allow increased competition for natural gas markets in Europe. The United States is eager to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe.

