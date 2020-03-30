Left Menu
BhartPe, ICICI Lombard join hands for COVID-19 cover for shopkeepers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:28 IST
BharatPe, a digital transactions interface for merchants, and general insurer ICICI Lombard have joined hands for a low cost COVID-19 insurance cover for shopkeepers across India. The 'COVID-19 Protection Insurance Cover' comes at an affordable premium starting at Rs 199 with Rs 25,000 cover, and will pay 100 per cent of the sum insured irrespective of hospitalization expenses if a shopkeeper is tested positive of COVID-19, a release said.

The new product is a step forward in BharatPe's endeavour in introducing industry-first initiatives for shopkeepers. It is also a 'first of its kind' sachet product by ICICI Lombard that will cover merchants, the release said.

The policy will cover people of 18-65 years of age. "The small businesses are the most affected financially and shopkeepers are at the most risk from risk of infection. The insurance is available on the BharatPe app and we hope to cover lakhs of our merchants digitally over next few days," BharatPe CEO & co-founder Ashneer Grover said.

