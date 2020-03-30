Left Menu
Development News Edition

After woman staffer tests coronavirus positive, AIASL asks 14 employees to go on home quarantine

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:54 IST
After woman staffer tests coronavirus positive, AIASL asks 14 employees to go on home quarantine

As many as 14 employees of Air India's ground handling subsidiary AIASL have been asked to go on home quarantine after a woman staffer of the company tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday. The woman staffer, who was on duty till March 24, had interacted with the 14 employees.

"It is suspected that she contracted it (coronavirus infection) during the course of her duty. She had handled the last Air India flight which landed at Mumbai airport on March 24. "After consultation with doctors, we have asked 14 of our customer service agents, who were in contact with her during the duty, to stay in home quarantine for 14 days," AIASL chief A K Sharma told PTI.

The woman staffer, who is in her early 20s, has been admitted to the BMC hospital in western suburb of Jogeshwari due to fever and breathing problem, a source had said on Sunday. Sharma said the woman employee had not performed any duty after March 24, also the day when domestic flights were also suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Her family members have also been admitted to the BMC hospital, he said. Till Monday, AIASL handled at least 40 cargo, freighter and emergency services, including those operated by overseas cargo airlines.

AIASL (Air India Airports Services Ltd), earlier known as Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL), carries out ground handling services at 81 airports in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Combatting COVID-19 requires tackling its darker sides: UN rights expert

Combatting the COVID-19 pandemic must also include stamping out what one independent human rights expert has called the darker sides of the disease verbal and physical attacks against Chinese and other minority communities, and excluding th...

Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to be used as quarantine facility in wake of coronavirus outbreak: Official order.

Delhis Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to be used as quarantine facility in wake of coronavirus outbreak Official order....

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 812, number of new cases falls sharply

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy climbed by 812 to 11,591, the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, reversing two days of declines in the daily rate. However, the number of new cases rose by just 4,050, the lowest ...

Police cordon off Nizamuddin West area as people show COVID-19 symptoms, over 200 kept in isolation

Police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin West in south Delhi while over 200 people have been kept in isolation in hospitals after several people who took part in a religious congregation there earlier this m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020