After woman staffer tests coronavirus positive, AIASL asks 14 employees to go on home quarantine

As many as 14 employees of Air India's ground handling subsidiary AIASL have been asked to go on home quarantine after a woman staffer of the company tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday. The woman staffer, who was on duty till March 24, had interacted with the 14 employees.

"It is suspected that she contracted it (coronavirus infection) during the course of her duty. She had handled the last Air India flight which landed at Mumbai airport on March 24. "After consultation with doctors, we have asked 14 of our customer service agents, who were in contact with her during the duty, to stay in home quarantine for 14 days," AIASL chief A K Sharma told PTI.

The woman staffer, who is in her early 20s, has been admitted to the BMC hospital in western suburb of Jogeshwari due to fever and breathing problem, a source had said on Sunday. Sharma said the woman employee had not performed any duty after March 24, also the day when domestic flights were also suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Her family members have also been admitted to the BMC hospital, he said. Till Monday, AIASL handled at least 40 cargo, freighter and emergency services, including those operated by overseas cargo airlines.

AIASL (Air India Airports Services Ltd), earlier known as Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL), carries out ground handling services at 81 airports in the country..

